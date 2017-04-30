Announcements

Mr JOHN DACOUTROS and Miss YOLANDA ELLUL

JOHN and YOLANDA were married on April 30, 1967, at Naxxar parish church. The ceremony was conducted by Mgr Inguanez, parish priest of Stella Maris parish church. The marriage cere­mony was celebrated at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar. May God bless both our parents and may 50 years of love last forever with all the family and their children Diana, wife of Notary Mark Cutajar and their two sons, Benjamin and Edward and Cristina, wife of Andrew Briffa. Ad multos annos.

Obituaries

BARTOLO. On April 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, FIONA, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her loving husband George, her dear son Nicholas, her mother Antida, widow of Carmelo Mallia, her mother-in-law Theresa, widow of Salvatore Bartolo, her sister Bernardette, her brothers, Victor and Simon, Alfred, widower of her sister Sandra Azzopardi, her in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 1, at 8.30am for Mass praesente cadavere, which will be said at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq parish church. Special gratitude goes to all the staff at SAMOC Palliative Care for the impeccable dedication and care given to Fiona. A special thank you also goes to all those who supported us.

LARSSON. On April 11, in Sweden, SYLVIA née Kissaun, passed away suddenly. Please join us for a ser­vice in memory of our beautiful Sylvia. A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 3, at 7pm at the University Chapel (St Thomas More), Msida. Donations, instead of flowers, to Dr Klown will be appreciated. Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

PACE. On April 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, CETTINA, of Cospicua, aged 77, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Charlie, her children Josephine, wife of Alfred Borg, and Marthese, wife of David Zammit, her beloved grandchildren Rebecca, Andrew, Mark Anthony, Michaela and Hannah, Joseph Portelli, widower of her sister Tessie, her in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 1, at 7.45am for Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Collegiate Church, Cospicua, where Mass præsentae cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar Tal- Provi­denza will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On April 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, of Tarxien, widower of Mary, passed peacefully away at the venerable age of 95 comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son and daughters Sylvia, Valerie, William, Grace, May and their respective spouses, his 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, May 1, at 9am at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel. The fa­mily would like to thank the staff of Ward M1 and MAU 1 who looked after him and all the staff at the Żejtun Home for their dedi­cated care and support.

PACE. On April 28, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Mater Dei Hospital, SABINA, of Ħamrun, aged 45, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Jonathan, her daughters Maxine and Ella, her mother Irene, widow of Vincent, her sisters Fiona and her husband Kenneth, Abigail and her partner Braydon and Chanelle and her partner Steve, her parents-in-law, Raymond and Monica, her in-laws Simone and Keith and his partner Marielle, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 1, at 8.15am for Mdina Cathedral where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Ceme­tery. Donations to the Puttinu Cares Foundation will be appreciated. Eternal rest grant unto her, Oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.

STEWART. On April 27, at his resi­dence in Żebbuġ, Lt. Col. ALEXANDER STEWART, OBE, aged 97, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Lilian née Zammit Tabona, his daughters Diana de Bromhead, Elizabeth-Anne Stewart, Patricia and her husband Roger Ellul-Micallef and Anne and her husband Godfrey Vella Bonello, his grandchildren Patrick and his wife Helen, Nicci, Peter, Alexia and her husband Jason, Robert, Michelle and her husband Steven, Stuart and his wife Mariangela, Alan and Ryan, his great-grandchildren Niamh, Harry, Vance, Seren, Edan, Carolina, Xavier and Valentina, his brother-in-law Dr Joe Zammit Tabona and his sister-in-law Joan Zammit Tabona, nephews, nieces, other relatives in the UK and his devoted carers. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 2, at 2pm at Żebbuġ parish church followed by private interment. The family would like to thank Fr Daniel Cardona, parish priest of Żebbuġ, the family doctor and nurse Vincent Zammit. In lieu of flowers, donations to Puttinu Cares Children’s Cancer Support Group, Rainbow Ward, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord Jesus, gentle Shepherd, bring rest to his soul.

TANTI PETRONI. On the morning of Wednesday, April 26, CARMEN, widow of Carmel, passed peacefully away, leaving to mourn her loss her children Sergio and his wife Angela and Noelene and her husband Emanuel, her grandchildren Mildred and her husband Godwin, Christian and his wife Valentina, Matthew, and Andrew and his girlfriend Megan, her great-grandchildren, family members and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 1, at 8am and proceeds to Mosta parish church where Mass will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at the Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation, Mater Dei Hospital, and ALS Malta Foundation, 263, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesima die of the death of TONIO CASAPINTA, the 6.30pm Mass said on Wednesday, May 3, at St Patrick’s church, Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema will be offered for the repose of his soul.

In Memoriam

BALDACCHINO – MARY ANNE. Dear mum, eight years have passed since you were called to a better life. Thank you for showing me how to strive because of your love. I will survive. Miss you, love you. Josephine.

BALZAN. In ever loving memory of our dearest father and mother, JOSEPH and INEZ, née Tanti. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Their daughters, sons, in-laws and grandchildren.

MIFSUD – CARMEN. Treasured memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing away. Forever missed by her husband Paul, her children Eleanor and Paul David, Ivan and Daniela and grandchildren David, Luca, Hannah, Federica and Ania

SPITERI – JOAN, née Salomone. Remembering my dear mother, a year after her departure. May she rest in peace. Angie and her family.

SPITERI MALLIA – MAURICE. Loving memories on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Joanna and son-in-law Francis.

von BROCKDORFF. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, BERNARD, today the first anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Sadly missed by David, Sacha and Adam, Vanessa and Michael, Nicholas and Alina.

XUEREB. In loving memory of MARYANNE, today being the second anniversary of her demise. Always fondly remembered by Lina and Albert, Victoria, Louise and Dennis and her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In everlasting memory of our dear father ANTHONY, today the 63rd anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons, Lino, John, Winston, Tony, Antoinette, widow of George, and their families.

ZAMMIT ENDRICH. Cherished memories of our beloved IRIS on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Her children, spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Please remember her in your prayers. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 11am at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.