Filling up the churches

Unfortunately, some choices of political parties do not lead to the common good. Many leaders of African countries do not give up their posts even after losing elections; in other countries, genuine opposition is stifled and corruption reigns supreme. As a consequence, the weak continue to suffer.

Louis Aliot, vice-president of the extreme right French National Front, criticised the French bishops for speaking up for refugees. He was very irked by the bishops’ pronouncements, and rather than answering their statements he preferred to chastise them for having spoken at all on matters that he maintains are of no concern to them. In Aliot’s words: “Catholics should concern themselves with filling their churches and should let the political parties manage public affairs.”

There is no doubt that Church leaders should be very concerned with filling up churches. However, this should not be their foremost concern. Their first concern is to help Christians live and enlighten others about the values of the Gospel. These include social values: the creation of socially just structures, the caring and protection of the poor and of the weak, and the inclusion of the marginalised.

Christianity goes far beyond pious devotions. Of course, those who would like to have it their way would be very happy to see the churches full of pious people who do not thwart their devious paths. Not that pious faithful should be denigrated; rather they should be commended as they pray to the Lord of justice to enlighten those in power to also work for justice.

Trying to silence the Church is déjà vu. Its perpetrators are usually those who do not or would not distinguish between politics and political parties. Politics is everybody’s concern, and the Church’s concern in a very special way, because the Church has been commissioned with continuing Christ’s mission, namely, to bring about the Kingdom. It is paradoxical that some political leaders and journalists chastise the Orthodox Church in Russia for not being critical of President Vladimir Putin.

Governments do not have a blank cheque. They are bound by the common good

The meaning of the ‘Kingdom’, whose coming we ask for in the Lord’s prayer, is not only spiritual. It is also the world as God would like it to be, a place where justice and peace reign, where people care for one another, where egoism or the advancement of a few gives way to the common good. The Kingdom is of this world too.

Hence, the Church is obliged to defend the poor and the weak and to speak for those who have no voice, be they refugees, human embryos or foetuses, or marginalised people. Pope Francis had no scruples saying that building walls to keep people out is not Christian.

Contrary to what Aliot said, it is not up to political parties to manage public affairs. Political parties make their contribution. Governments are there to govern but they do not have a blank cheque. They are bound by the common good.

Unfortunately, some of their choices do not lead to the common good. Many leaders of African countries do not give up their posts even after losing elections; in other countries, genuine opposition is stifled and corruption reigns supreme. As a consequence, the weak continue to suffer.

When this happens, every individual is obliged to draw their attention. The Church speaks both through its individual members and through pronouncements of its leaders. Christ was not silenced. He vehemently criticised the leaders of his time because of their unjust governing.

Of course, the Church is very conscious of our human weakness and our incapability of fulfilling this task unaided. As a consequence, it would be very happy to see churches full of people praying to the Father that by His grace, His Kingdom may come.

Fr Alfred Micallef is a member of the Society of Jesus.

[email protected]