10,000 civil servants fired for forging qualifications
Tanzanian President John Magufuli has fired nearly 10,000 civil servants accused of having falsified academic qualifications to get their jobs.
Speaking in the capital Dodoma, he described the 9,932 officials as "robbers and shoplifters" and ordered them to "immediately disappear from their work stations".
The officials had been implicated by an independent evaluation that sought to determine the validity of the academic papers of public employees.
They have been given 15 days to leave their jobs or risk jail terms of up to seven years.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.