Whistleblower describes goings on, her experience in Pilatus Bank

The whistleblower at Pilatus Bank who has given testimony before Magistrate Aaron Bugeja on the claims against the prime minister's wife and his chief of staff has given a direct account to Daphne Caruana Galizia on the goings on the bank in the three months she worked there.

In the account, also published in The Malta Independent, the mother-of-two, who is married to a Greek man, describes how they arrived here in December 2015. She began work as executive assistant to Seyed Ali Sadr Hasheminejad, the owner of Pilatus Bank, who is also its chairman.

After she signed her employment contract, she was told she would not be paid her salary until she could produce a residence card. She, however, had a right to work here as she was married to an EU citizen.

She was also asked to sign a blank sheet of paper, allegedly standard procedure for all the bank’s employees. It was kept on the server and allegedly used them for internal documents without the prior consent of the employee.

The woman said she was privy to the meetings which the owner of the bank and the CEO had at the bank’s offices. Brian Tonna, the accountant, was a regular presence at the office.

She said she was given a list of companies, maybe eight or 10 names, and told that these were to be given special attention for payment transactions. The companies included Willerby Inc, Tillgate Inc, Hearnville Inc, Egrant Inc and Al Sahra FZCO.

Al Sahra Inc belonged to the daughter of the president of Azerbaijan, Leyla Aliyeva because, she said, she had seen the bank account opening form. Payments of hundreds of thousands of dollars from Al Sahra FZCO, always marked as loan payments, were not made to their accounts at Pilatus Bank but to accounts they had at a bank in Dubai.

The woman gives details of various transactions. Once, she said, the bank's CEO, Mr Ghanbari received instructions from Mr Hasheminejad for the transfer of some $400,000 to a Maltese woman who lives in New York and has a jewellery business. It had to be marked as a loan payment.

At the end of February 2016, Pilatus Bank received a formal notice of an inspection from the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.

“She said she was told that the FIAU wanted to check some files related to politically exposed clients of the bank, for whom accounts were opened in 2015, and in whose files specimen signatures, payment authorisation signatures and due diligence documents were missing. She was told me that she was responsible for it and she had to put those files in order somehow. But she had not worked for the bank in 2015.

"Then I realised that with the ongoing FIAU investigation, they wanted somebody to blame. They had my specimen signature scanned on file, and I became increasingly concerned that they were going to frame me in some way because their PEP files were not in order,” she said.

One particular day, she was given the key to the document safe and asked to get some files. The safe used to be in the CEO’s office, but it had been moved to the kitchen because there is no CCTV there. The CEO had also given instructions for the removal of the CCTV from the server room, she said.

“Once I had opened the safe and got the files that were needed, I decided to look quickly through some of the other documents, because now I was really suspicious and also very worried. I don’t know what I was looking for, maybe familiar names. Then I saw two declarations of trust with the name ‘Muscat’. I hadn’t been in the country long enough to know that it is quite a common name here. I

"Then I saw two declarations of trust with the name ‘Muscat’. I hadn’t been in the country long enough to know that it is quite a common name here. I recognised it because it is the Prime Minister’s name. The company name was Egrant Inc and I knew that name because it was on my list. This was still before the Panama Papers, which broke into the news in April, so I had no idea of the significance of it.

“I quickly scanned those documents and returned them to the safe. I don’t know why I did it, what was at the back of my mind, except that I knew I wanted to have something in hand in case they tried to frame me as responsible for their irregular PEP files,” she said.

The atmosphere became extremely tense as the FIAU investigation proceeded. On March 29 she said she was handed a letter of termination with no official termination reason, and instructed to leave the bank immediately.

The woman later filed an official complaint with the Department of Industrial Relation for missed salary. See http://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20170430/local/pilatus-bank-whistleblower-denying-fraud-claims.646632

The bank retaliated by filing a police report of alleged fraud and she was arrested interrogated, and her passport taken away. In both cases, court cases are pending.

“In the meantime, I had been reading all that was going on about these companies in Panama. I realised I had the key piece of information that people were looking for, and I got in touch with some people about it, because it is a public-interest matter,” she said.

“I went of my own accord to speak to the inquiring magistrate because I couldn’t stand to read any more of the lies, denials and half-truths. It was too much. I didn’t have to do that. My identity had been kept hidden from the inquiry as a protected source. I went of my own free will and out of a sense of duty. If I had anything to hide, I wouldn’t have volunteered to go. I would have stayed away; they had no idea who I was, after all.”