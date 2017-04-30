Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the head of the police and the Attorney General were personally told of kickbacks received by the prime minister's chief of staff. The newspaper also carries reactions to the agreement on raising the minimum wage, announced last week.

MaltaToday says that according to an opinion survey, the Labour Party leads the PN by four points, unchanged from the previous month, but Joseph Muscat's popularity has dipped by three points while Simon Busuttil gained a point.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the Pilatus Bank whistleblower has spoken out, describing how she found documents of trust for Michelle Muscat in a bank safe.

It-Torċa in its lead says a Russian whistleblower who used to work at Pilatus Bank had been accused of fraud.

Il-Mument says Joseph Muscat is expected to opt for an early election instead of resignation.

Illum goes a step further, saying Parliament is expected to be dissolved on Tuesday.

KullĦadd claims the PN is involved in fraud involving European Parliament funds.