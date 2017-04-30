Society must rise above mudslinging - President

Maltese society must rise above the mudslinging of local politics regardless of when an election is held, President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca said this morning.

Speaking at the Vilhena band club in Floriana on the feast of St Publius, Ms Coleiro Preca urged society to remain “calm and united” in the face of a tense political climate.

“Whatever the political arguments made, we are one nation, one country, all neighbours,” she said, appealing to the Maltese to walk in St Publius’ footsteps.

Speculation over when the next general election will be held is rife, with many believing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will announce a snap election tomorrow.

Back in January Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had dismissed rumours of an early election, saying votes would be called to the polls around March next year.

Commentators, however, have pointed out that the political climate has changed significantly in recent months.

Meanwhile, President Coleiro Preca this morning insisted the country could not take peace for granted.

Remaining united and peaceful, she said, was increasingly becoming difficult especially as the country’s political leaders were caught up in a series of disrespectful attacks.

“After the election, we will all have to continue being one country, all neighbours, all Maltese. We are one family – let us remember that,” she said.