Political uncertainty, tension, is hurting business - GRTU

Business is being negatively affected by the intense political tension, the GRTU said this evening while calling for immediate and mature solutions.

It said it is alarmed by the way political uncertainty has engulfed all of social and economic spheres.

"Business is being negatively affected by the intense political tensions and the feeling that the election is round the corner has been lingering with us for weeks. Business is hit with every piece of sensational news and demonstration and this has now become the order of the day. The outlook is unsustainable in the short term. Consumer sales are hitting rock bottom all too frequently and business and investment in general is experiencing slowdown.

Consumer sales are hitting rock bottom all too frequently and business and investment in general is experiencing slowdown

The GRTU called on the government and the opposition to shoulder their political responsibility towards the country and come out with an immediate solution to stabilize the situation and end the stalemate in the shortest time possible.

It said it also expected the institutions to do their utmost to clear the air and go about things with responsibility.

"The results we are enjoying in our economy today are not just the result of the government’s work. Enterprises have worked very hard and we will not accept to have this progress thrown away and Malta’s goodwill tarnished.

"Our country is calling for closure and stability," the GRTU said