Updated: Muscat gives hint of early election, confident people will choose well when decision time comes

File photo.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning gave a hint that he may opt for a snap election, saying he would not let the "coalition of instability" endanger jobs, risk instability in the country and slow down the economy.

He said some people had spoken to him about how business had slowed down because of the "irresponsible claims" made against him.

He said that when decision time came, he was confident that the people would choose not to stop half way but ensure that progress was maintained.

"Should we stop half way, the economic gains, stability, and credibility we have gained would be lost," he said.

Speaking at a Labour activity in Nadur, Dr Muscat said he had nothing to fear from the ongoing magisterial inquiry about allegations, connecting his family to a secret Panama company.

Referring to opinion surveys showing Labour maintaining a four-point lead over the PN, unchanged from last month, Dr Muscat said that despite everything being thrown at his party, the people knew who to believe.

He said he had nothing to worry about. “I sleep soundly at night," he said to applause.

Labour, he said, would continue to work hard for the people while being humble and admitting its mistakes, big or small. He said Labour was always the underdog, but it would continue to work with everyone.

Dr Muscat stressed that the whistleblower at Pilatus Bank who had appeared before Magistrate Aaron Bugeja had been accused of fabricating evidence, fraud and making false reports.

That the leader of the Opposition was believing her showed poor political character, he said. Dr Busuttil had risked instability in the country without checking whether what was being said was true.

But this, after all, was the same man who created a crisis for himself with his reaction to an SMS message (after the DB group demanded a refund of its donations to the PN).

Dr Muscat accused the Nationalist Party of fraud in the use of funds given by the European Parliament to its MEPs. He said some €4,000 a month were given to the MEPs for their regional offices, but the parliamentarians had not opened such offices. Instead, they supposedly opened offices at PN headquarters and the funds were routed to the party.

European Parliament rules laid down that such funds should not reach the political parties, he said.

Would Dr Busuttil now request an inquiry from the EU’s anti-fraud office?

Dr Muscat also highlighted the agreement raised for the raising of the minimum wage, saying it was an example of how economic growth was benefiting all.

In other points, Dr Muscat said a tender had been issued for a fast ferry service between Valletta and Mgarr to be introduced. Work would also start on a tunnel between the two islands, he said.