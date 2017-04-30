Man falls off Vittoriosa bastion, seriously injured
An Irish man was seriously injured this afternoon when he fell off a bastion in Vittoriosa, a height of some 15 metres.
The incident happened at about 12.30pm at the bastion in Triq il-Ġublew tal-Fidda.
The 23-year-old was rushed to hospital.
A magisterial inquiry is under way.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.