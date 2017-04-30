Advert
Sunday, April 30, 2017, 20:17

Man falls off Vittoriosa bastion, seriously injured

An Irish man was seriously injured this afternoon when he fell off a bastion in Vittoriosa, a height of some 15 metres.

The incident happened at about 12.30pm at the bastion in Triq il-Ġublew tal-Fidda.

The 23-year-old was rushed to hospital. 

A magisterial inquiry is under way.

 

