Busuttil to the Attorney General: Stand up to be counted or leave

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil this morning called on Attorney General Peter Grech to stand up and be counted and resist political pressure from the government, or else resign from his post.

He also announced that a PN government would appoint an inquiring magistrate focused exclusively on corruption and make a radical overhaul of the constitution to safeguard the independence of the country’s institutions’ which he said need to be made “Labour-proof”.

The Opposition leader was addressing a political activity in Attard.

Dr Busuttil said the country was not only in a political and constitutional crisis but also in a dangerous state.

“It is now clear in everyone’s mind that Malta is being governed by a criminal clique in Castille.”

The PN leader said that the only way to save their skin and not go to jail, was to remain in power for their own gain and not to serve the people.

“During yesterday’s EPP summit in Brussels I was faced by a lot of questions, which made me feel sad and ashamed,” he said.

Nowhere in the world apart from a dictatorship like Zimbabwe would a Prime Minister have remained in power while he and his top aide were under a magisterial investigation, Dr Busuttil said.

The Opposition leader said that last week was characterised by grave incidents, including the accusations of kickbacks from the sale of passports he had levelled himself against Mr Schembri.

“This is not something we enjoyed flagging, but we had to since the police failed to investigate the case,” he said.

“I have the documents in hand, and Keith Schembri still denies. He lies with a straight face.”

“It is now up to the Magistrate to investigate the very clear evidence backing my claims.”

Dr Busuttil referred to a Sunday Times Of Malta report that both the police commissioner and the Attorney General had been aware of the case for a year.

“This is further testament to the corruption claims, and that the Commissioner and the AG did absolutely nothing.”

While he said he was not completely surprised on the commissioner’s inaction, the revelations on the AG hurt him much more.

“He had been appointed during the PN administration, and I can imagine he is being pressured to take certain decisions.”

“May I remind you that your loyalty is towards the constitution and not the Prime Minister. If you cannot stand up to be counted, do the right thing and resign before they drag you in as well.”

He noted that the fact that allegations against Mr Schembri as well as those revolving about Egrant, were very detailed, was a clear indication that these were serious.

The PN leader said that even in his denial, the Prime Minister was caught lying during Xarabank. Dr Busuttil based his argument on a story uploaded by LovinMalta which said the certificate shown by Dr Muscat that Egrant did not belong to his wife, was not authentic.

Dr Busuttil also saluted the Russian women, described as the Egrant whistleblower, saying her courage should be commended.

He noted that as soon as this person spoke, she faced a barrage from Castille with the aim of casting doubts on her integrity.

“We have got used to journalists being attacked, which is wrong, but now we have stooped to new lows. This is condemnable behaviour. I am publicly calling on the police to protect the whistleblower and her family. If something happens to her, we will hold the Prime Minister personally responsible.”

The Opposition leader reiterated his appeal that whoever is in possession of evidence on corruption dealings, to come forward and have full protection from the PN.

“We are currently studying fresh information we have received, but will only go public when we are 100 per sure of these claims.”

Looking ahead, Dr Busuttil said that a PN government on the first day, he will order a criminal investigation into these cases.

“We will not turn a blind eye to these obscenities.”

Furthermore, the PN would make a “radical renewal” of the constitution to avoid a repeat of such incidents in the future.

“I pledge that a PN government would commence a consultation process to renew the constitution to ensure that there are fool-proof and Labour-proof independent structures led by persons of integrity”

Dr Busuttil acknowledged that the party was facing a huge challenge and so had to welcome new people. This is why I am proud of the coalition agreement with the Democratic Party, who will contest the election under the PN ticket.

“I also extend my invitation to other parties and personalities who feel that it it’s time to stand up to be counted,” he appealed.

Referring to Godfrey Farrugia’s resignation as whip, he said this was a very courageous decision.

“He did not do such thing to please me or his partner Marlene Farrugia. I urge some of his colleagues who have integrity, to do the right thing as well.”

Dr Busuttil said that the party is on the right track, but there was still a long way to go saying everyone could do their small part, even those disillusioned with politics, to do the right thing.

“This would give fresh hope to bring Malta back to normality,” he said while urging