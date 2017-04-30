Photo of the week
Logograms are circular glyphs used by the alien race to communicate with humans in the film Arrival. The main character is a linguist, who is tasked with the understanding of the language. She uses techniques that are normally used on words, such as segmentation and finding repetitive patterns to determine the meaning of certain parts of a glyph.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.