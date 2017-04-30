Celebrating St Paul and St Publius

The historical occasion when the statue of St Publius (left) was taken to Valletta for a unique meeting with the statue of St Paul. However, this was not the first time the two statues met, as on the occasions of two Papal visits to Malta, St Paul’s statue had twice been taken to Floriana.

It is strange that in Malta, where we are so proud of the historical event of AD60, the two saints involved had not been venerated until a few centuries ago.

The martyrdom of St Publius in Athens in AD118.

Why did it fall on two parishes that are not situated in any of the historical zones to do so? Were it not for Valletta and Floriana, the shipwreck would not have ever been commemorated. Considering this, it is a great pity that these two parishes do not cooperate closely and participate mutually in each other’s festive celebrations.

Although the liturgical feast of St Publius had always been January 21, the popular celebrations are held on the second Sunday after Easter. There are a number of chapels and altars dedicated to the first canonised Maltese saint and joint patron saint of our islands, but the main temple, well known for its imposing position, is Floriana parish church.

During the third Punic War, in 218 BC, Malta became a Roman Republic. At the time the common language was still Semitic, as used by the Phoenicians. It is recorded that the Maltese spoke neither Greek nor Latin and were considered to be Barbarians. Rome had a well developed system of government and established local leaders were often entrusted with ruling their locality.

Only a few years (AD41) before the shipwreck of St Paul in Malta, the Maltese were granted municipal privileges by Rome. All of this is important for readers to be able understand the ‘political’ situation of these small and sparsely populated islands. This also explains the reference in the Acts to “the head man”.

The tribulations of St Paul

From another aspect I must highlight the tribulations suffered and endured by St Paul. The persecution of the Apostles by the Sanhedrin started from the very first days and continued unabated for some three centuries. Perhaps one who suffered most from this persecution was Paul, who after his miraculous conversion on the way to Damascus became a keen, ardent Christian and did his utmost to convert as many people as possible to the faith.

St Paul, who had one of the most famous conversions in the history of Christianity when God literally knocked him off his high horse as he travelled to Damascus to persecute Christians, had to suffer his own litany of abuses once he became one of those whom he had persecuted.

Three days after Paul’s conversion experience, in fact, Jesus appeared to the disciple Ananias, saying: “ …this man is a chosen instrument of mine to carry my name before Gentiles, kings, and Israelites, and I will show him what he will have to suffer for my name”.

The first persecution followed Paul’s preaching in Damascus. So great a response was he drawing from the Jews that the governor of Damascus promptly set out to kill Paul. The governor, under King Aretas, had the city guarded in order to arrest him. Actually Paul’s supporters lowered him in a basket from a window in the wall and he managed to escape.

St Paul embarked on many successful missionary trips to Asia Minor and Greece before tensions with some of the Jewish-Christian communities in Jerusalem led to his house arrest. Throughout these mission trips, Paul faced constant sufferings from opposing groups. In Lystra, he was stoned by a group of Jews so badly that they left him for dead. St Paul mysteriously alludes to “the marks of Jesus” on his body.

List of Paul’s sufferings

St Paul himself lists his sufferings in his second letter to the Corinthians (11:21-33). He mentions receiving whip beatings five times, 40 lashes minus one, being beaten with rods three times, being pelted with stones, and being shipwrecked three times, including his historic shipwreck in Malta. He also spent a night in the open seas.

He faced dangers from rivers, from bandits, from his fellow Jews, and from the Gentiles. There was no area in which he was safe, whether it be in a city or the country. He was constantly in danger at sea and faced untold dangers from false believers. St Paul had laboured and toiled, often going without sleep. He knew hunger and thirst. On certain occasions he suffered cold and was left naked.

St Paul consecrating St Publius.

Paul’s welcome in Malta

All the above contrasts greatly with St Paul’s experience in Malta. He was greeted by “the head man” who owned estates and even had his lavish house in the city. Publius received him and all the others with great hospitality. In fact, for three days, Publius hosted 276 people on his estate, which according to tradition covered a large area in Burmarrad down to the seashore, only a short distance from the shipwreck site. This meant providing them with some 2,500 meals.

As if this was not enough, he took them to Rabat, the fortified Roman city which was much bigger than the present Mdina. The Acts are very specific: “They honoured us with many marks of honour, and when we sailed, they provided us with such things as we needed.”

After they sailed away, upon reaching Sicily, Paul’s tribulations continued unabated. The three months spent in Malta were a welcome respite. From Malta he continued on his way to the expected martyrdom.

Unique glory for Malta

This unique episode in our glorious history highlights the hospitality of the Maltese. Considering these facts it is inconceivable that some Maltese do not give the honour due to St Publius. Instead of being proud of our history we disparage those we should be proud of.

Will Malta and its leaders, both civic and religious, ever accept the truth and give honour to whom it is due? We must honour these two saints jointly. In fact, I feel that the reliquary of the respective saint should be present at the other’s feast.