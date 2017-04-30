Some people never learn

Retired Judge Philip Sciberras, a former Labour MP, in describing (obviously) the Leader of the Opposition Simon Busuttil, wrote in a Sunday Maltese newspaper: “A fake play by those without an argument”.

It is alleged that the retired judge commented out of his own free will and without being asked.

This made me realise, and understand more, why Judge Sciberras does not enjoy the trust of thousands of the Maltese when he is appointed to chair or sit on boards.

Some people, despite their advanced age and (supposedly) past experience, never seem to learn.