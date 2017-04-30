Putting our house in order
Claims of corruption are everywhere and we are seeing a wave of pure illogical madness crossing the political divide with accusations and counter-allegations replacing sound and logical debate.
Malta’s reputation is being damaged by the hour as this madness sweeps the country.
Unless the political establishment takes positive action now to put its house in order we can expect the rise of alternatives who will splinter political allegiances and create their own one-man bands dedicated to the eradication of corruption.
