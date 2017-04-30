Advert
Sunday, April 30, 2017, 00:01 by

Joseph Fenech, Mosta

In denial

I believe that a good number of Labour supporters just don’t want to see what is so evident and clear.

This situation is similar to taking people to Mosta square – who then insist that there is no church there.

