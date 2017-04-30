Eyesores
Visitors to Marsascala from the family park direction are now greeted by the back of a huge block of flats. The view of Torri San Tumas on the Jerma side is being threatened because of construction while the old centre of the village is literally crumbling.
Can this continue?
