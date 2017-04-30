Brexit rhetoric
I refer to the letter ‘Brexit – every threat is an opportunity’ by Ian Collins, (The Sunday Times of Malta, April 23).
Mr Collins said: “Let’s put the rhetoric, hysteria and hurt feelings to one side” during the Brexit negotiations.
But I ask: who is being hysterical? All the EU has said so far is that there can be no cherry picking, which is stating the obvious. On the other hand it is the British government which has not yet agreed to guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in the UK.
Also, some British politicians seem to enjoy predicting that the EU is about the break up. How does that contribute to positive relations between the two sides?
