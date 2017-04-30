Air Malta’s unwise decision to stop its flights to Manchester

I am a regular visitor to your beautiful islands, however I am somewhat disappointed to learn that Air Malta has stopped flying to Manchester and are to start flights to Tunisia.

I have no objection to the latter, but I feel that Air Malta will be letting down a considerable number of regular visitors from the north of England. My family and friends would certainly be reluctant to pay extra to travel to less convenient airports in order to get to Malta.

My friends and I could very well never visit Malta again as a result of this unwise decision by Air Malta. We are contacting Air Malta accordingly, but are also letting you know how several northern England admirers of Malta feel about Air Malta’s unpopular decision.