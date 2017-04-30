Advert
Sunday, April 30, 2017, 00:01 by

Roderick Greaves, Stockport, England

Air Malta’s unwise decision to stop its flights to Manchester

I am a regular visitor to your beautiful islands, however I am somewhat disappointed to learn that Air Malta has stopped flying to Manchester and are to start flights to Tunisia.

I have no objection to the latter, but I feel that Air Malta will be letting down a considerable number of regular visitors from the north of England. My family and friends would certainly be reluctant to pay extra to travel to less convenient airports in order to get to Malta.

My friends and I could very well never visit Malta again as a result of this unwise decision by Air Malta. We are contacting Air Malta accordingly, but are also letting you know how several northern England admirers of Malta feel about Air Malta’s unpopular decision.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Clean power station

  2. Maltese staff

  3. Selfies

  4. About serenity

  5. Forgotten patriots

  6. Air Malta’s unwise decision to stop its...

  7. Brexit rhetoric

  8. Some people never learn

  9. Putting our house in order

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed