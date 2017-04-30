Work on Ta’ Pinu project in advanced stage

The workers engaged in the Ta’ Pinu project with Ta’ Pinu rector Fr Gerard Buhagiar (front row, fourth from right). Photos: Charles Spiteri

Work on the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary parvis project will soon be completed. A set of 20 mosaics representing the 20 mysteries of the rosary, commissioned to the Centro Aletti of Rome, under the guidance of Fr Marco Ivan Rupnik, SJ, of Slovenia, is currently being set up.

The Centro Aletti is a renowned sacred art studio. Works by the studio are to be found in around 150 churches worldwide, including Brasil, Poland, Spain, Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Syria, Lebanon, Italy, the US and the Vatican. Of special mention are works carried out in prominent shrines, including Lourdes, Fatima and the church of Padre Pio in Campo Rotondo, Italy.

Ta’ Pinu project is being carried out by 26 workers coming from Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Spain, Italy, Poland, Brasil, China, Ukraina, Check Republic and Fr Roberto Gauci of Kerċem.