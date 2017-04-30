Photo: Charles Spiteri

Science in the Citadel, a one-day extravaganza, took place within the historic walls of the Citadel in Victoria. Inaugurated by Gozo Minister Anton Refalo, the event was organised by Cafe Scientific in association with EcoGozo, Esplora and the Malta Chamber of Scientists.

The aim of Science in the Citadel was to provide a fun and stimulating experience for visitors of all ages in order to get people talking about science, engaging with its many strands and appreciating the breadth of research, creativity and innovation taking place on the Maltese islands.