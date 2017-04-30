Science in the Citadel
Science in the Citadel, a one-day extravaganza, took place within the historic walls of the Citadel in Victoria. Inaugurated by Gozo Minister Anton Refalo, the event was organised by Cafe Scientific in association with EcoGozo, Esplora and the Malta Chamber of Scientists.
The aim of Science in the Citadel was to provide a fun and stimulating experience for visitors of all ages in order to get people talking about science, engaging with its many strands and appreciating the breadth of research, creativity and innovation taking place on the Maltese islands.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.