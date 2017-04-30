For your diary

• The Holy Name Society Congress ends today at Żebbuġ parish church with a concelebrated Mass led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech at 9am. A cortege with the statue of the Good Sheperd, accompanied by the Santa Marija Band, starts from near the band club in Church Street at 4.30pm. The parish choirs Santa Marija and Regina Angelorum will take part.

• The TeamSport Gozo Half Marathon will be held today. All events start at 9.15am from Xagħra Square.

• A blood donation session will be held at the Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department today from 8am to 1pm.

• The Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo are holding a charity sale today at the football ground near the main car park, Victoria, from 7.30am to 1pm. The fee is €10 per car space.

• WasteServ is holding an Open Day today at the Gozo Waste Transfer and Material Recovery Facility in Tal-Kus, Xewkija between 10am and 5pm. Tours and fun activities for all the family with a chance to win a seven-day holiday for two (adult + child ) to Gardaland will be held. The new facility cost €10 million. It was co-financed by EU funds. • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• The Legion of Mary (Gozo) is organising the recitation of the Rosary at St Francis Square, Victoria, daily during the month of May. It starts at 7.15pm.

• Xewkija parish church will inaugurate a new pipe organ this week with a programme of activities. The highlight of the programme is a concert by renowned UK organist David Davieson on Saturday at 7.30pm. President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will attend. Qala archpriest Mgr Ignatius Borg will give a talk on sacred music in the liturgy on Thursday at 7.30pm, while Noel Gallo and Michael Farley will give an audio-visual presentation on the organ project on Friday at 7pm.

• Members of Il-Fergħa Ewkaristika (Għawdex) will meet at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on Saturday at 3pm for Mass and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. All are welcome.• A Mother’s Day open market is being held in Nadur Square and surrounding areas next Sunday. The activity is being organised by Nadur council.• Xagħra Scout Group is organising a pasta lunch at their headquarters next Sunday at 12.30pm. For tickets call 9943 3442, 7994 6768 or 9926 9053.

• A Europe Day event for all the family will be held at Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria next Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Promotional material and EU publications will be distributed.

