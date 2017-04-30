Donation of fire engine
The Emergency Response and Rescue Corps (Gozo) was recently donated a fire engine by the London Fire Brigade as part of the brigade’s 150th anniversary celebrations. The fire engine was inaugurated by Gozo Minister Anton Refalo (below) at il-Kajselli, limits of Xewkija, where ERRC is based. An extensive exercise of fire simulations followed the inauguration. The costs to bring the fire engine from the UK were sponsored by Sullivan Maritime.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.