Hibs Champions

HIBERNIANS 3

Kristensen 14, Jackson 27, Jorginho 68

ST. ANDREWS 1

Belacevic 18

Hibernians secured the three points they needed at the expense of St Andrews to make sure of winning their 12th championship in their history and their second in three years today.

The hordes of Hibs supporters created a vibrant atmosphere as kick-off approached. Thrilled by the prospects of seeing their team finally wrap up the title, thousands of flag-waving fans made their way to Ta’ Qali.

The match took a turn in favour of Hibernians, shy the quarter of an hour mark, when Bjorn Kristensen struck a brilliant goal from 25 metres with a low drive on a loose ball that went straight into the corner of the net to Jake Galea’s right.

But the Saints, driving on Ivan Paz’s piston, were on level terms, four minutes later. And that was another superb goal in the way it was executed. Nenad Belacevic spotted a gap in the Hibs defence, arrowed a rising shot which soared into the top corner to silence the Hibs supporters.

Belacevic’s equaliser awakened Hibernians who brought some urgency to their game. On 22 minutes, a swift one-two between Gilmar and Marcelo Dias saw the latter powering his way into the box only to see his shot blocked by Galea.

Two minutes later, the elegant Jackson Lima sent the Hibs’ fans into ecstasy as he ran past Belacevic before firing high past Galea who got a hand to the ball.

The tempo went down after the change of ends with Dias and Clayton Failla unable to release themselves freely on the flanks as Galea was called to do routine work on Gilmar’s long-range shot. On 50 minutes, a pin-pointed cross from the left flank by Failla seared across goal and onto the head of Jorginho but the Brazilian skewed his attempt wide off Galea’s far post.

Moments later, Gilmar towered into the air to head towards goal a free-kick by Failla but Galea stopped his attempt.

Jorginho seemed himself for his earlier mistake when he stole the show as his stunning drive from an angle, soared past the diving Galea. His effort was greeted with chants of ‘campioni campioni’ from the Hibs faithful.