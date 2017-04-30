Sporting briefs

Crowd trouble: Three members of CSKA Sofia’s coaching staff were hit after fans hurled firecrackers and stones during their 3-0 win over bitter city rivals Levski in the Bulgarian league yesterday. Assistant coach Stefan Genov, their German fitness coach, Thomas Neubert, and another assistant, Kiril Dinchev, were all hit when Levski supporters began throwing missiles at the CSKA bench after Brazilian striker Fernando Karanga scored the third goal in the 53rd minute.

Mbappe: An electrifying display by teenage striker Kylian Mbappe allowed Monaco to come back from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory at home to Toulouse and go three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 yesterday. The win put Monaco, who face Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, top with 83 points from 34 games, three ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in second and nine ahead of third-placed Nice.

Protest: Colchester beat relegated Leyton Orient 3-1 in bizarre circumstances, with the last five minutes played out in front of an empty stadium after an earlier announcement said the game had been abandoned. United had been leading 3-1 when the contest was suspended by referee Carl Boyeson after 85 minutes because of a crowd invasion involving approximately 750 people. Orient fans staged a sit-down protest calling for owner Francesco Becchetti to quit the club, forcing the referee to bring the players off the field.

Altidore: Jozy Altidore scored both goals as Toronto FC defeated Houston Dynamo 2-0 to make it back-to-back wins in MLS. Altidore opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a side-footed finish from near the penalty spot and the USA striker doubled the lead in fine style in the 32nd minute to seal the victory. Toronto’s win follows their victory over Chicago Fire last time out and lifts them on to 13 points from eight games.