Football news

FC Basel predictably won the Swiss Super League for the eighth time in a row on Friday, cantering home with six games to spare after a 2-1 win at FC Lucerne.

Ivorian forward Seydou Doumbia gave Basel the lead in the third minute, finishing off an exchange of passes which sliced apart the home defence, and Renato Steffen ensured the three points in style with a long-range effort.

Marco Schneuwly scored Lucerne’s consolation goal.

Basel, who led from the first game of the season when they beat Sion 3-0, will qualify directly for next year’s Champions League group stage.

Juve must bounce back – Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri described Atalanta’s last-gasp rally to hold Serie A leaders Juventus to a 2-2 draw as a stark reminder that the title race is still open.

“We must understand that the championship is not yet won. We still have our derby against Torino and then the head-to-head clash with Roma. The conversation would have been more or less over had we won tonight, but we did not succeed.

“When you get slapped in the face you have to react and rise up again. All talk of the treble will slow down for now, also.”

Conte gives no Hazard guarantees

Antonio Conte has admitted he cannot guarantee Eden Hazard will be a Chelsea player next season, amid persistent interest from Real Madrid.

Belgium playmaker Hazard has hit 15 Premier League goals this term to drag Chelsea to the brink of the title.

Hazard’s resurgence has Spanish giants Real on high alert, but Conte still believes Chelsea do not want to sell and that the Belgian himself is content with life at Stamford Bridge.

Asked if he could guarantee Hazard would stay at Chelsea, Conte said: “I think that it’s impossible for me to take this responsibility. Not only for Eden, but for every single player.

“In this situation the club has the final decision.”

Mbappe perfect for Arsenal – Pires

Kylian Mbappe would benefit greatly from a move to Arsenal, according to club legend Robert Pires.

Mbappe, 18, is considered to be one of the top, young prospects in world football thanks in large part to his stellar form in Monaco’s run to the Champions League semifinals.

And Pires believes that Arsenal is the best place for Mbappe to grow and flourish.

“Mbappe has the potential to play for Arsenal and Wenger is the right manager to manage him,” Pires told Bwin. “Monaco and Arsenal are very similar clubs, so it won’t be much of a transition. I do think Arsenal will sign him.”

Sydney FC through to Grand Final

Sydney FC are through to the A-League Grand Final after downing Perth 3-0 in a drama-filled semi at Allianz Stadium, yesterday.

The Sky Blues’ record-breaking season went on the line in front of 21,938 yesterday, and they didn’t disappoint against a confident Glory side that couldn’t quite match the class of the premiers.

The video assistant referee played a prominent role, overturning two disallowed goals to help Sydney to a 3-0 lead at half-time, a scoreline that proved more than enough to set up a May 7 season-decider against either Melbourne Victory or Brisbane.

Shaw advice to Ibrahimovic, Rojo

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has warned Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo not to rush their recoveries as the pair begin their journey to come back from significant knee injuries.

Shaw, 21, broke his leg against PSV Eindhoven back in September 2015 and has struggled to regain full fitness since.

“One of the important things with these injuries is never to rush it,” he told United Review.

“I’m sure they will want to get back as soon as possible, but with the extent of the injury and how important it is to make sure it recovers well, so they can get back to fitness, staying positive, is going to be hard.