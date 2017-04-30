Chefs attend live cooking show

Alessandro Circiello, Adrian Sillato, director, So Good, Martha Fenech and Martina Zavatarelli (Robo).

Robo hosted a live cooking show themed ‘The Chefs Secret Ingredient’ at the Fino Food Lab in Mrieħel.

The event saw chefs and owners of restaurants from around Malta visit to learn about the leading Italian food supplier. Robo is distributed in 77 countries worldwide and was launched in Malta in April 2016 through its partnership with So Good, a local supplier of quality foods that include Pasta Rummo and Thorntons chocolates among other various brands.

The event saw the Fino Food Lab transform into a live cooking show arena, performed by Robo brand ambassador and popular Italian TV personality, chef Allessandro Circiello, who came over to Malta specifically for the event.

On both days chef Circiello exhibited a wide range of Robo products. Some of the dishes he prepared included risotto Carnaroli with pistachio cream, Artemide Black Rice with prawns and yellow semi-dried cherry tomatoes; veal with taggiasca olives, walnut cream and coffee; Ombrina with cream of pumpkin and red agro dolce onions.

Robo features a variety of products specialised for the Horeca (food service) catering environment, many of which were on display during the event, including pepperoni grigliati, friarelli, a comprehensive range of tomato products, truffle sauces, anchovies, a variety of artichokes and several varieties of rice such as Carnaroli and Artemide.

After the main event guests had the opportunity to savour some of the high-quality beverages imported by So Good, such as the Brockmans Gin and Louis Eschenauer wine, accompanied by an assortment of finger foods utilising Robo products prepared by chef Luca Selvaggi from Osbourne Caterers.

The event was attended by many of Malta’s leading chefs and hoteliers. Also present was Martha Fenech, Pasta Rummo brand ambassador and Miss Universe Malta winner.

For more information, visit www.sogood.com.mt or e-mail [email protected].