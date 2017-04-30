Advert
Sunday, April 30, 2017, 00:01

Visit to Majjistral Park

A group of 20 students from Germany, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, who were recently in Malta on a Erasmusplus traineeship at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast), are pictured during a visit to the extensive garigue landscape at Majjistral Park.

