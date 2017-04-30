Presentations of doctorate pharmacy research
Seventeen pharmacists in the final year of their Doctorate in Pharmacy degree course at the University of Malta recently presented the findings of their dissertation research at the University’s annual Pharmacy Symposium.
The subjects of the dissertations included an evaluation of pharmaceutical services aimed to maximise patient benefit from use of medications to assessment of innovative aspects in drug therapy. Examples of areas tackled included use of glucagon by diabetic patients, safety in the use of non-prescription medicines, use of digoxin and warfarin, efficacy and safety of biosimilar drugs, regulation of stem cell therapy.
This is the first cohort of students completing their doctorate from the course which was launched in October 2014. The course is a three-year international programme offered in collaboration with the College of Pharmacy of the University of Illinois, Chicago.
There are currently 34 students from nine different countries following the course.
