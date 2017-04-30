Looking for freshwater on the NZ seafloor

The vessel Tangaroa being used during the expedition.

Scientists from the University of Malta’s Marine Geology and Seafloor Surveying group recently set out on a two-month expedition in New Zealand to investigate offshore groundwater systems – bodies of freshwater occurring in sediments on the ocean floor that hold great potential as sources of drinking water in future.

The expedition is the first stage of a five-year research project called Marcan, led by Dr Aaron Micallef and funded by a European Research Council starting grant. Together with colleagues from New Zealand and Germany, the University geoscientists plan to map a groundwater system offshore near the town of Christchurch in 3D using geophysical instruments and obtain water samples to analyse them in a laboratory. If successful, the survey will be replicated in the Maltese islands in the following years.

The expedition may be followed on the group’s Facebook page below.

www.facebook.com/marinegeologyseafloorsurveying