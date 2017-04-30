Looking for freshwater on the NZ seafloor
Scientists from the University of Malta’s Marine Geology and Seafloor Surveying group recently set out on a two-month expedition in New Zealand to investigate offshore groundwater systems – bodies of freshwater occurring in sediments on the ocean floor that hold great potential as sources of drinking water in future.
The expedition is the first stage of a five-year research project called Marcan, led by Dr Aaron Micallef and funded by a European Research Council starting grant. Together with colleagues from New Zealand and Germany, the University geoscientists plan to map a groundwater system offshore near the town of Christchurch in 3D using geophysical instruments and obtain water samples to analyse them in a laboratory. If successful, the survey will be replicated in the Maltese islands in the following years.
The expedition may be followed on the group’s Facebook page below.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.