Integrated Product Development Master’s 12th anniversary

The University of Malta’s Master of Science in Integrated Product Development (IPD) recently marked the 12th anniversary of its launch.

The programme of studies helps graduates acquire the skills and knowledge to maximise their performance and success in industry. It is built on two fundamental pillars – product and process engineering on one hand and business and management on the other.

Besides teaching the underlying principles of IPD, the course also complements theory with class-based discussions, using case studies drawn from a range of product sectors. The theory on the production side of IPD is further supplemented with practical laboratory sessions.

The course also includes an optional field study visit overseas, during which students learn best IPD practices at renowned companies, such as BMW, Airbus Helicopters and MAN.

The course extends over a minimum period of three academic years of part-time study, which allows participants to continue with their career while studying. Three-hour evening lectures are delivered twice weekly. The next course is due to start in October.

Participants can benefit from a tax credit under the Get Qualified scheme.

www.eng.um.edu.mt/~dmeu/msc