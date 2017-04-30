Foreign languages promoted at Higher Secondary
Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary, Naxxar, recently held a Language Day to encourage secondary students to study foreign languages at post-secondary levels. Over 500 Form 4 students from State, independent and Church schools visited the event.
Presentations were delivered by speakers from the University of Malta, the European Commission, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the hospitality industry and lecturing and guidance staff at the Naxxar school. They explained why it is useful to learn foreign languages, related career opportunities and how students could pursue their studies in languages in higher education.
A number of language stands were also set up where visiting students could gather information and ask questions. Language students at the Naxxar school also assisted in the event.
Visiting students also took part in a language treasure hunt in the school grounds.
