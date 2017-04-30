Farsons awards for conservation, built heritage dissertations

Two University of Malta graduates recently received Farsons Dissertation Awards for the best master’s dissertations in conservation and built heritage.

Kenneth Cassar, who followed an MA (Cultural Heritage Management) course, was presented the award for academic year 2014-2015 for his dissertation entitled ‘Authenticity in Historic House Museums: the Maltese Scenario’.

The award for 2015-2016 was presented to architect Shirley Xuereb for her dissertation entitled ‘Values-based study on the conservation of modern buildings’, conducted as part an MSc (Conservation Technology for Masonry Buildings) course.

The awards were presented by Simonds Farsons Cisk Chief Business Development Officer Michael Farrugia and pro-rector for Research and Knowledge Transfer Prof. Saviour Zammit in the presence of Faculty for the Built Environment dean Prof. Alex Torpiano.