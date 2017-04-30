Advert
Sunday, April 30, 2017, 00:01

Art lectures, workshops in China

Dr Mark Sagona (right), a visiting lecturer at the Department of History of Art at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Arts, recently visited the Art College of Xiamen University, China, to deliver lectures and painting workshops to undergraduate students following fine arts courses. Last November a delegation from the Chinese art college had visited Malta. Dr Sagona donated one of his abstract paintings to the Art College, where it will hang in its library.

