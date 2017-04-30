1,151 graduate from Mcast college

Thirteen graduation ceremonies were recently held for 1,151 students of the Foundation College of the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) who successfully completed courses up to Level 3. Most of the ceremonies were held at the main campus in Paola and one took place at the college’s Gozo campus.

The students completed courses in various areas including applied science, agribusiness, business management, community services, creative arts, mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, building and construction engineering, maritime, ICT as well as the Pathway to Independent Living.

Mcast principal and CEO Stephen Cachia congratulated the students and encouraged them to keep on studying. In fact, many of them do. Of the Mcast students who graduated from courses at Level 6 last December over 16 per cent had started their studies at the college at Level 2 and over 10 per cent started at Level 3.