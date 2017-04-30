Shireburn’s CA Plus Ltd acquired by Gentrack

Shireburn’s CA+ is the market leading non-aeronautical revenue management system for airports, with installations in Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

CA Plus Ltd, the Shireburn Software Group subsidiary focused on software that manages concession revenues in airports and shopping centres, has announc­ed that Gentrack Group Ltd (GTK), has agreed to acquire the company, subject to certain final conditions being met.

Gentrack is listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges. CA Plus Ltd will form a part of their airport division, including Airport 20/20 and Blip Systems AS, the Denmark-based world leader in passenger flow, queue prediction and capacity forecasting software, which has also been acquir­ed by Gentrack.

Gentrack acquired 75 per cent of CA Plus Ltd from Shireburn with a three-year performance based price for the remaining 25 per cent. The acquisition relates solely to Shireburn’s CA Plus business.

Shireburn’s CA Plus is the market leading non-aeronautical revenue management system for airports, with installations in Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. It comprises a holistic and modular solution for airport concession management. CA Plus also enables airports and shopping malls to automate many of their processes that are done manually, such as collecting sales data from concessions for analysis in the CA Plus BI portal.

The combined Airport 20/20 and CA Plus product offering is well positioned for further global growth, capitalising on the need for airports to increase non-aeronautical business – a revenue stream that underpins airport profitability and on which airports rely heavily in order to run their operations. The airport non-aeronautical revenue market was estimated in the ACI Economic Report 2016 at an annual value of $58 billion.

The deal has ensured continuity for clients and staff and will continue to operate out of its Malta offices at the Sky Parks Business Centre while offering significant expansion opportunities.

Shireburn Software and CA Plus CEO John de Giorgio said: “The com­bined strength of Airport 20/20 in airport operations and CA Plus in non-aeronautical and retail sectors offers an opportunity for further accelerating growth.”

Gentrack is a global leader in the development, implementation and support of specialist software for airports, energy utilities and water companies. Its airport division offers Airport 20/20 a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions that are engineered to optimise an airport’s operations. Airport 20/20 has 73 airport customers worldwide, including Hong Kong, JFK T1, Newark Liberty, Sydney, Finavia, Melbourne and Santiago.

Shireburn Software is a software products company, specialising in the development of business software solutions and their support. Solutions include accounting, payroll and HR, inventory and retail, eCommerce and document management among others.

www.shireburn.com