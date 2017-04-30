Real estate courses continue

Joseph Pullicino lecturing at the course.

Together with LEAD Development, Quicklets and Zanzi Home have successfully started off the second Real Estate Agent Professional Award course, accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education in Malta (NCFHE).

The course is aimed at individuals seeking to comply with the academic requirements laid out in the White Paper on Malta’s Property Codes and Regulations, published earlier last year, enabling them to obtain a real estate agent licence, granted an MQF Level 5 CPD Award accredited by the NCFHE.

The second course is to be largely attended again, with high numbers of QLZH property agents joining in. Speakers include professionals coming from the realm of real estate, as well as other closely-related industries such as urban planning and design and law and financial services.

This course helps agents gain fundamental knowledge in relation to laws and regulations governing real estate in Malta, as well as historic and contemporary insight into the real estate market in Malta and its economic impact.

Property agents will need to be formally recognised, carrying a licence to operate, allowing them to perform their duties within a regulated system. The aim is to provide a professional service, taking into account the conduct of real estate agents and the management of both listed properties and their clients. The course also includes an ethical approach towards the sale of properties and properties to let in Malta. A set of rules is to be respected and offences can be punished by financial penalties or even the loss of one’s qualification.

Zanzi Homes’s national sales manager Joseph Pullicino is one of the lecturers leading the floor: “I am proud and thrilled to be contributing to the academic formation of real estate agents in Malta. There is much to learn about serving clients and looking out for the best properties out there. Property agents should be equipped with the right set of tools before they go out and seek to sell property.”