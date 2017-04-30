Nominations for Global Goals Awards open

This month marked the launch of nominations for JCI Malta’s #GlobalGoals Awards at Palazzo San Paola in Rabat. The launch was held in the presence of the JCI vice-president assigned to Europe, Celin Bleher, together with JCI members and the public.

“Sustainable development goals (SDGs) build on the success of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and aim to go further to end all forms of poverty. The new goals are unique in that they call for action by all countries, poor, rich and middle-income to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. They recognise that ending poverty must go hand in hand with strategies that build economic growth and address a range of social needs including education, health, social protection and job opportunities, while tackling climate change and environmental protection,” said Rachel Cassar JCI Malta national president, on the success on the MDGs.

The categories chosen for the 2017 JCI Malta GlobalGoals Awards originate from the belief that it is only through different brains and different capacities working in parallel that make it possible for SDGs to be achieved. From young politicians, reporters, health gurus, artists, technologists, professionals and educators to active citizens.

JCI Malta exists to provide the platform, recognise and encourage best practices and possibly support them by inspiring others to be proactive as well.

To know more about the 2017 JCI Malta GlobalGoals Awards, visit http://members.jci.org.mt/global-goals-awards/ .

Nominations are open until August 13.