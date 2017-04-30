NCPE Equality Mark certification

Alberta has embarked on a meaningful journey with the objective to achieve the Equality Mark regulated by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) in Malta.

For Alberta Fire & Security Ltd to be awarded the Equality Mark certificate, the firm had to prove commitment towards: Implementing an equality and sexual harassment policy; taking measures to ensure equal opportunities in recruitment and employment practices, and in career and personal development opportunities; appointing an employee as an equality representative; implementing family-friendly measures and work-life balance options for men and women with caring responsibilities; monitoring the way new systems or policies may affect male and female employees; and ensuring that any goods or services supplied and managed by the company are equally accessible to both male and female clients.

Alberta Fire & Security Ltd is now a Certified Gender Equal Opportunities Employer within the labour market. It is an affirmation that the company truly demonstrates its commitment towards gender equality and provides true equal opportunities without judgements based on stereotypes.

Ultimately, this showcases a quality standard for job seekers to look out for and makes the company an employer of choice.