Historical Valletta palazzo up for sale

Located in an exclusive area in Valletta, Prince d’Orange can be considered of historical importance as it retains an extremely precious architectural quality. Its sobre facade can easily go unnoticed but once one steps inside, it is quickly evident that this 17th century property is rich in its noble past and exquisitely renovated, giving a sense of elegance and luxury.

Practically intact, the palazzo, which originally served as a casa bottega, is reminiscent of the mannerist and early baroque style. Its renovation, conducted by expert architects, preserved its original character while incorporating modern amenities. The project, excellently executed, was awarded the Architecture Prize of the 2013 Malta International Arts Biennale.

The view from the palazzo’s terrace.

The palazzo features typical Maltese flagstone flooring, fitted timber furniture and an ensemble of decor that contribute to its sense of sophistication. Glittering chandeliers and mirrors, reminiscent of the Louis XIV style, embellished bedroom walls, which were given a warmer touch thanks to the timber flooring. The attention to detail follows in the bathrooms where walls are adorned with Moroccan Tadelakt, as used in hammams and bathrooms in Morocco, whereas the floors are made of various kinds of marble.

Another unique feature of this palazzo is its roof garden, which boasts spectacular open views of our Grand Harbour and the majestic three cities.

The romantic and historic ambience of this palazzo has also attracted the interest of filmmakers. It has been used as one of the many locations in Malta for Steven Spielberg’s 2005 production Munich, starring celebrities Daniel Craig and Eric Bana.

This gem of a property, represented by Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, is currently for sale at the Guide Price of €4,950,000. One can view this property on maltasir.com under MLS ID. 106228. Contact Malta SIR for more information on [email protected] or call 9910 8070.