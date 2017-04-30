GO celebrates fibre milestone with planting of trees
GO has reached more than 45,000 homes nationwide with fibre and to celebrate, the company has supported the local council of Birkirkara, one of the towns where many residents can now enjoy next generation internet, with the upgrading of a public garden, including the planting of new orange trees.
Seen here are Stefan Bartolo, marketing – communications and PR manager at GO, presenting the donation to Birkirkara mayor Joanne Debono Grech and Moira Pulis, area supervisor at the council.
