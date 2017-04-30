Advert
Sunday, April 30, 2017, 00:01

GO celebrates fibre milestone with planting of trees

GO has reached more than 45,000 homes nationwide with fibre and to celebrate, the company has supported the local council of Birkirkara, one of the towns where many residents can now enjoy next generation internet, with the upgrading of a public garden, including the planting of new orange trees.

Seen here are Stefan Bartolo, marketing – communications and PR manager at GO, presenting the donation to Birkirkara mayor Joanne Debono Grech and Moira Pulis, area supervisor at the council.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. European corporate governance experts to...

  2. MSE Share Index slumps to five-month low

  3. London banks set to decide within weeks...

  4. Equities dip after weak US GDP as euro...

  5. MSE Index down 0.89 per cent

  6. Microsoft’s silver lining: Surface loses...

  7. Company briefs

  8. ‘GO is and will remain committed to our...

  9. Daily currency report

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed