From left: John Dimech, Sarah Miceli and John Paris.

VacancyCentre is one of the platinum sponsors of the FinanceMalta 10th annual conference taking place on May 17 and 18 at the Hilton Conference Centre. This is regarded as Malta’s largest financial services conference and is usually attended by over 350 delegates and guests.

Malta’s financial services industry has grown significantly in recent years and represented some 12 per cent total contribution to the GDP in 2015. The workforce in this industry is made up of over 12,000 full-time employees, but according to a skills survey carried out by the MFSA in 2015, around 70 per cent of the respondents struggle to fill their vacancies, with the strongest pressure points being in finance, compliance and IT. HR managers have a huge challenge in developing a recruitment strategy with a focus on measurable and sustainable results in a competitive market in Malta.

VacancyCentre is a small yet remarkably effective recruitment business, fulfilling the resourcing needs of organisations of all sizes across a number of industry sectors and offering namely financial, legal and compliance, gaming and IT, administration and sales and marketing services.

VacancyCentre will be represented by general manager John Dimech, team leader Sarah Miceli and recruitment consultant John Paris. Call 2123 2224 or e-mail [email protected].