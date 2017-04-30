Company briefs

EY Malta has been awarded ISO 27001 certification across all business lines – assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. This followed the ISO certification of EY Malta Managed Services in 2016. The local office has been operating since the late 1990s and currently employs more than 200 staff members.

ISO 27001 is an international standard related to information security management. It guarantees that a systematic approach is adopted to manage and safeguard sensitive company and client information.

“ISO certification is another building block to help us ensure that we have a robust culture of security, which manages and minimises our risk exposure. The certification provides the highest level of security to our clients while assuring we continue to offer and deliver consistent services,” said Ronald Attard, managing partner of EY Malta.

“We are extremely pleased to have secured ISO certification for EY Malta. We have invested heavily across all lines of business, as we continue our journey toward Vision 2020,” he added.

Stable returns with APS Kapital Plus

For a limited time only, APS Bank is offering its latest structured term deposit account to the public.

The Kapital Plus Account combines the stability of a fixed eight-year term deposit, through a guaranteed interest rate of 0.70 per cent per annum, together with a potential bonus capped at 32 per cent. The bonus is linked to the performance of the Finvex Ethical Efficient Europe 30 index.

Account holders may deposit a minimum of €2,000 and incur no initial or annual charges upon opening a Kapital Plus account. Terms and conditions apply.

Kapital Plus is also covered by the Depositor Compensation Scheme.

For more information send an e-mail to [email protected], visit the bank’s website on www.apsbank.com.mt/kapital plus or call 2122 6644.

The product is issued by APS Bank Ltd, which is licensed as a credit institution by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Equiom fly Malta flag at London superyacht event

Equiom will be attending Superyacht Investor, a two-day conference to be held in London from May 3 to 4. A unique networking forum, the event attracts a dynamic mix of financiers, brokers, shipyards, lawyers, tax specialists, trust companies, registries and other key industry players from around the world. This year’s agenda will cover everything from boat building and yacht finance to whether the Trump presidency is boosting sales in the US.

Representing Equiom’s yachting team will be Ayuk Ntuiabane director VAT, Equiom Solutions, and Chris Cini, legal counsel, Equiom Malta.

The team will be available to discuss Equiom’s yachting services, including multi-jurisdictional yacht registrations, bespoke ownership structures for VAT and tax efficiencies, EU importation and Maltese yacht leasing, among others.

Dr Cini said: “I’m looking forward to touching base with our key contacts over the two days. Superyacht Investor is a leading authority when it comes to industry news and the conference always attracts expert speakers who provide an insightful view of the sector, current trends and any upcoming challenges.”

To arrange an appointment with the team ahead of the event one may e-mail [email protected].

For more information visit www.equiomgroup.com.

PKF Malta and Finance Malta to host session in Dubai

PKF Malta and Finance Malta will be hosting an investment information session at the prestigious hotel Ritz-Carlton Dubai on May 24. An invitation to address the audience was made to Economy Minister Chris Cardona.

The event will consist of panel discussions and will include Kenneth Farrugia, Finance Malta, Antonio Varvaro, Euro Legal Consultants FZE, Jean Gaffiero, Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors, Joseph Falzon, Medina Asset Management and Dr Marilyn Mifsud.

PKF Dubai will be discussing wealth management and project funding, including Islamic finance as well as alternative financing.

PKF Malta, managing partner George Mangion said: “The purpose of the event will be to raise Malta’s investment opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Speakers stem from different jurisdictions and backgrounds spanning from real estate, oil and gas, corporate finance and asset management. The audience will encompass a mix of both Maltese and international participants.”