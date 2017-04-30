Coca-Cola unveils One Brand strategy

Martin Agius, Maria Micallef and Brian Galea during the unveiling of Coca-Cola’s new visual identity.

Coca-Cola’s new ‘One Brand’ global marketing strategy, which uses one visual identity system featuring Coca-Cola Red as a unifying colour, was unveiled by GSD Marketing Ltd, official bottlers and distributors of Coca-Cola products in Malta.

The new visual identity was launched by GSD Marketing Ltd COO Maria Micallef and GSD Marketing Ltd general manager Brian Galea during a series of events at General Soft Drinks, which saw the bottling plant serve as a backdrop for the one visual identity system.

The new identity is designed to enable consumers to choose the Coca-Cola beverage that best suits their taste, lifestyle and diet. The Red Disc, the signature element of the new ‘Taste the Feeling’ global campaign, appears prominently on the packaging underscoring the company’s commitment to provide choice. To clearly identify each product, the signature colour is featured throughout the packs with black for Zero, silver for Light and Diet and green for Life.

GSD Marketing Ltd sales and marketing senior manager Martin Aguis said Coca-Cola is one of the most-loved brands in the world. “But the world is changing and today we are providing our consumers a way to keep enjoying the brand they love by simply choosing the Coke that fits their tastes and lifestyles. This is a powerful reinforcement of our commitment to make our low and no-calorie Coca-Cola products more accessible and appealing while making it easier for consumers to make informed choices.”

The new packaging will also include the product name and benefits on the front of the pack.