Castille Institute courses next month

Castille Institute will be organising two courses in collaboration with Dais Persona entitled ‘Terrorism and terrorist financing’ and ‘4 AMLD & Developments’ on May 8 and 15 respectively.

People and obliged entities are presumed to be cognisant and vigilant in their efforts to combat the financing of terrorism, yet officially – and especially locally – there is little dissemination of information on what the whole phenomenon is all about and what the current trends and indicators are. This session is a first attempt at addressing such a void.

The ‘4 AMLD & Developments’ course is intended to present the latest developments of the EU anti-money laundering regime, in particular the proposed changes introduced to revise and update the 4th EU AML Directive. This new directive aims to tighten the obligations placed on firms under the existing rules, includes emphasis on beneficial ownership registers, and places greater emphasis on sanctions for breaches.

Both courses are being delivered by Stefan Berry, a lawyer by profession with a specialisation in EU commercial law and over 15 years’ experience in the financial services industry.

