Another landmark for Frank Salt

Frank Salt’s Mosta team, from left: Joe Baldacchino, Maryrose Buttigieg, Ray Young, Chris Ciantar and Ivan Farrugia.

Frank Salt Real Estate held the official opening of its new branch in Constitution Street, Mosta. Group chairman Frank Salt highlighted the new corporate look being applied to all 14 real estate offices in Malta and Gozo.

“Our company will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary, which is no small achievement. When I look back, I can see clearly that our success is due not only to our hard work and professional approach, but also to the fact that we have always been leaders in innovation in the field of real estate, and this is an ongoing process,” he said.

Frank Salt Real Estate’s Mosta branch is run by office manager Ray Young and his team, who are highly trained in real estate services.

