Advert
Sunday, April 30, 2017, 00:01

Another landmark for Frank Salt

Frank Salt’s Mosta team, from left: Joe Baldacchino, Maryrose Buttigieg, Ray Young, Chris Ciantar and Ivan Farrugia.

Frank Salt’s Mosta team, from left: Joe Baldacchino, Maryrose Buttigieg, Ray Young, Chris Ciantar and Ivan Farrugia.

Frank Salt Real Estate held the official opening of its new branch in Constitution Street, Mosta. Group chairman Frank Salt highlighted the new corporate look being applied to all 14 real estate offices in Malta and Gozo.

“Our company will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary, which is no small achievement. When I look back, I can see clearly that our success is due not only to our hard work and professional approach, but also to the fact that we have always been leaders in innovation in the field of real estate, and this is an ongoing process,” he said.

Frank Salt Real Estate’s Mosta branch is run by office manager Ray Young and his team, who are highly trained in real estate services.

www.franksalt.com.mt

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. European corporate governance experts to...

  2. MSE Share Index slumps to five-month low

  3. London banks set to decide within weeks...

  4. Equities dip after weak US GDP as euro...

  5. MSE Index down 0.89 per cent

  6. Microsoft’s silver lining: Surface loses...

  7. Company briefs

  8. ‘GO is and will remain committed to our...

  9. Daily currency report

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed