The motley crew is back

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

In 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy, the new addition to the Marvel cinematic universe, proved to be a funny, irreverent, action-packed super hero/sci-fi hybrid and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. It followed the adventures of half-human intergalactic explorer Peter Quill – aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) – and the motley crew of mercenaries who banded together to save the planet Xandar.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 follows the team on new escapades as they travel to the far reaches of the cosmos to learn more about Peter’s true parentage. While the film will, undoubtedly, provide the same levels of colour, excitement, and humour reached by its predecessor, fans will unquestionably be looking forward to the reunion of the eclectic ensemble that make up the Guardians.

Pratt says that Guardians of the Galaxy afforded him the vehicle to showcase both his comedic and physical talents in a way that he had not been able to do on film. “What appealed to me the most about this character was the opportunity to add my own personal brand of humour into it,” says the actor. “This was something that I knew I could do that was unique to me, and I had been dying for an opportunity to do that. I wanted to do something that was both comedic and physical. This role is a comfortable space to do that. What is so exciting to me is that I can just do the best version of my best stuff with Star-Lord.”

That stuff involves quite a bit of interaction with Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, and no-one can ignore the chemistry between the two. But Gamora is not merely a love interest; the reformed assassin hopes that her heroic deeds with the Guardians will help her atone for the sins of her past while, at the same time, grappling with her personal issues including her relationship with her adoptive sister Nebula (Karen Gillan).

“Gamora is surrounded by these idiots, the Guardians of the Galaxy,” says the film’s director James Gunn. “She loves them. She knows she loves them. She’s aware of that. But then she has one guy, Peter Quill, who’s saying he’s in love with her, which she’s not that comfortable with.”

However, Gunn adds that, in the beginning of Vol 2, Gamora “comes face-to-face with her sister Nebula... For Gamora there’s an emotional part of this. She has a fair amount of spite for her sister, and on the other hand her sister says she just wants to kill her. And that is where we start Gamora’s story”.

Dave Bautista is back as the physically intimidating, tattoo-covered Drax, now a stalwart member of the Guardians. Drax is a complex character, who is as menacing as he is lovable, and whose literal-minded nature often leads to big trouble. Bautista explains: “We pick up not too long after where the last movie left off. So it’s not too far in the future. But in this one you definitely get to know Drax a little bit more. He’s more visible in this film and has a lot more of the witty dialogue.”

Bradley Cooper lends his voice once again to Rocket, the mechanical, furry, unsociable yet brilliant creature who now finds himself in the role of caretaker for the sapling Groot. Explaining where we find Rocket in the new film, Cooper says: “Rocket is the forever martyr. But he has a pack now. It’s not just Groot and him. So, he’s got other people to contend with and harmonise with and battle with.”

Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) was arguably the most popular character of the disparate group, providing some truly touching moments at his – spoiler alert! – demise. Yet, he lives to see another day, given that, at the film’s end, the Guardians walked away with a little Groot sapling.

Says Diesel: “To see this resurrection and watch this character regenerate itself and go through the various stages of development is fun for us to watch as an audience. It’s going to be a real fun ride with Baby Groot. It’s such a cool thing to be able to breathe life into such a unique character like Groot, and through his story, audiences can see the different stages of this character. This film represents the toddler stage of this incredible and fascinating character.”

Joining the leading quintet are Michael Rooker as Yondu, leader of the marauding Ravagers, Pom Klementieff as the strange, insect-like alien Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as high priestess Ayesha and Kurt Russell as Ego, Peter’s long-lost father, a celestial being and intergalactic explorer.