Opening Doors launch crowdfunding

Opening Doors’ aim to integrate adults with learning difficulties within the arts sector is a national endeavour.

Opening Doors is an NGO that engages and actively involves adults with learning disabilities in Malta’s artistic and creative sector. We have been growing and evolving since 2008.

Besides regular classes to members, we run classes in various day services to reach other adults with intellectual difficulties. Since 2016 Opening Doors has also been supported by Arts Council Malta through a cultural partnership agreement. The past two years have been full of artistic explorations with our creative team and participants, to produce a full-length work involving music, dance and theatre and in which 37 performers with learning difficulties took part.

We would now like to offer our performers a unique opportunity to train professionally and artistically, through various collaborations we have lined up to develop and present the production we have always dreamed of.

We aim to develop our production Aħdar id-Deżert by collaborating with Teatru Salesjan and Theatre Anon Arts Foundation, and also sharing the stage with The Tailors with Gianluca Bezzina, the band The Ranch as well as Alegria Dance Company. We are also looking at engaging some of the best people in lighting and sound design to create a higher level of production, complete with costumes and set. This will also provide a great opportunity to integrate our work within the local arts scene and even attract new audiences.

Opening Doors’ intention, to integrate adults with learning difficulties within the arts sector, is a national endeavour. The more we share our work with other arts organisations and freelance artists locally, the closer we are to achieving our aim effectively.

Readers who would like to support the Opening Doors campaign may visit www.zaar.com.mt to donate. They may also share our story with friends and family. Our performers deserve this opportunity.

Aħdar id-Deżert is an initiative supported by Malta Arts Fund. Opening Doors is supported by Arts Council Malta through a cultural partnership agreement and a five-year collaboration agreement with Fondazzjoni Kreattività.

www.openingdoors.org.mt