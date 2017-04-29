Cartoons: 100 days of Donald Trump
US president is cannon fodder for cartoonists
US President Donald Trump marks his 100th day in office today, and while the controversial leader has his fair share of critics, his presidency has given political cartoonists plenty to work with.
Here is a selection of political cartoons about President Trump from across the globe. Which one is your favourite?
