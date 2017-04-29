Cartoons: 100 days of Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump marks his 100th day in office today, and while the controversial leader has his fair share of critics, his presidency has given political cartoonists plenty to work with.

Here is a selection of political cartoons about President Trump from across the globe. Which one is your favourite?

Cartoon: Moudakis/Toronto Star

Cartoon: Letch/Sydney Morning Herald

Cartoon: Sedam/Ink Pop Studio - USA

Cartoon: Burlo'/Times of Malta

Cartoon: Komarnitski/Bulgaria Prass-Press

Cartoon: Martyn Turner/Irish Times - Ireland

Cartoon: Arranz/South China Morning Post - China

Cartoon: Filho/UFRJ - Brazil

Cartoon: Rahmeh/Souriatna - Syria

Cartoon: Mandor/SME - Slovakia

Cartoon: Santos/El Diario de Hoy - El Salvador