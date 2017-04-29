Advert
Saturday, April 29, 2017, 21:16

Cartoons: 100 days of Donald Trump

US president is cannon fodder for cartoonists

US President Donald Trump marks his 100th day in office today, and while the controversial leader has his fair share of critics, his presidency has given political cartoonists plenty to work with. 

Here is a selection of political cartoons about President Trump from across the globe. Which one is your favourite?

Cartoon: Moudakis/Toronto StarCartoon: Moudakis/Toronto Star

 

Cartoon: Letch/Sydney Morning HeraldCartoon: Letch/Sydney Morning Herald

 

Cartoon: Sedam/Ink Pop Studio - USACartoon: Sedam/Ink Pop Studio - USA

 

Cartoon: Burlo'/Times of MaltaCartoon: Burlo'/Times of Malta

 

Cartoon: Komarnitski/Bulgaria Prass-PressCartoon: Komarnitski/Bulgaria Prass-Press

 

Cartoon: Martyn Turner/Irish Times - IrelandCartoon: Martyn Turner/Irish Times - Ireland

 

Cartoon: Arranz/South China Morning Post - ChinaCartoon: Arranz/South China Morning Post - China

 

Cartoon: Filho/UFRJ - BrazilCartoon: Filho/UFRJ - Brazil

 

Cartoon: Rahmeh/Souriatna - SyriaCartoon: Rahmeh/Souriatna - Syria

 

Cartoon: Mandor/SME - SlovakiaCartoon: Mandor/SME - Slovakia

 

Cartoon: Santos/El Diario de Hoy - El SalvadorCartoon: Santos/El Diario de Hoy - El Salvador

 

Cartoon: Marec/Het Nieuwsblad - BelgiumCartoon: Marec/Het Nieuwsblad - Belgium
