Sliema, San Ġiljan face off in title decider

The 2017 BOV Winter League, this year in its 23rd edition, will come to an end tomorrow when three ranking matches are played at the National Pool, Tal-Qroqq.

It will involve the six Premier League teams who are engaged in determining the final placings in a competition mainly designed as a dress rehearsal for the main season in summer.

The plum fixture will be between title-holders and twice winners San Ġiljan and Sliema who have inscribed their names eight times on this pre-season Cup.

Both teams have shown marked consistency, with the Saints maintaining a perfect record from their round-robin matches and the Blues losing once to the tune of 9-3 at the hands of the team steered by coach Marko Orlovic.

Confident though San Ġiljan’s clan may be of beating their opponents on the strength of that opening match result, they would surely be wary not to indulge in any complaceny when facing Bogdan Rath’s side.

The Blues’ bench is just as wide as that of the Saints and, most important, their improvement since the start of the competition is a good omen in their bid for the title.

In the other clashes Neptunes, replete with young faces, face the improved Valletta for third position in the second match while Sirens and Exiles play for fifth placing in the opening fixture.

Tomorrow: 9.30 am Sirens v Exiles; 10.45 am Neptunes vs Valletta; 12.00 San Giljan v Sliema.