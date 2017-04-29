Sports round-up

Tennis: Defending champion Dominika Cibulkova (picture) and 2017’s leading player Karolina Pliskova have both signed up for this summer’s Aegon International in Eastbourne. The pair, ranked fourth and third in the world respectively, will be joined by former Wimbledon runner-up Agnieszka Radwanska at Devonshire Park. British no.1 Johanna Konta had previously committed to the tournament in her home town, meaning four members of the top 10 are already in the field. Cibulkova beat US Open finalist Pliskova in the battle for the trophy last year.

Basketball, NBA: Toronto Raptors set up a conference semi-final showdown with NBA superpowers Cleveland after holding off a valiant Milwaukee Bucks fightback. Toronto completed a 4-2 series victory over the Bucks in the opening round of the play-offs after winning 92-89 at BMO Harris Bradley Center, but it was far less comfortable than it should have been. The Bucks appeared to have kept their hopes alive when they battled back from a 25-point deficit towards the end of the third quarter to take the lead with just two minutes to go. But Toronto rallied again at just the right time to claim a victory that sends them through to a clash with champions Cleveland.

Golf: Pablo Larrazabal maintained his impressive form to card a six-under-par 66 and take the halfway lead at the China Open, three shots clear of Dylan Frittelli and overnight leader Alexander Levy. The 33-year-old Spaniard Larrazabal seized control at Topwin Golf and Country Club on the back-nine with an eagle on the 11th hole followed by birdies on the 12th and 15th. Following a spotless weekend at Shenzhen International last week, he extended his run to 81 holes before dropping a shot on the 17th to finish 14 under-par.

Snooker: John Higgins has taken full control of his semi-final clash with Barry Hawkins at the Betfred World Championship, establishing a 10-6 lead. On Thursday the four-time World Champion secured a 5-3 advantage.Yesterday it was Higgins, who is competing in his eighth Crucible semi-final, who seized the initiative. Hawkins is appearing in the semi-finals for the fourth time but to date has only reached the final once. He has it all to do if he is to improve on that record.

Athletics: Paris has been confirmed as the host city for the 2020 European Athletics Championships. “I’m delighted that the European Athletics Council validated the Parisian project to host the European Athletics Championships 2020,” said European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen.